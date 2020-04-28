Irwin Automotive Group is open for business!

Irwin Automotive Group is completely open for sales, service, parts and bodyshop as an essential business in New Hampshire.
Irwin is taking hourly and daily safety precautions and has low- and no-contact sales and service options. During tire changeover season, Irwin is offering up to a $130 tire rebate with the purchase of 4 tires, plus free lifetime tire rotations.
If you’re interested in potentially lowering your vehicle payment or taking advantage of historic incentives, Irwin is offering 0% for 84 months and no payments for 6 months to provide customers with some hope and relief.
Irwin Automotive Group is open and ready to help Lakes Region families with all their automotive needs. Irwin thanks you for your continued support and wishes everyone to stay safe and healthy!
Irwin Automotive Group in Laconia sells Toyota, Scion, Ford, Lincoln, and Hyundai. Irwin operates a Quicklane Tire & Auto Center as well as Irwin’s Collision Center, and NHCarCredit.com. Contact us with any questions related to purchasing or servicing a vehicle, regardless of the make, model, or where it was purchased!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.