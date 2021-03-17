BRISTOL — Bristol Baptist Church, located at 30 Summer Street in Bristol, is holding weekly worship services on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Social distancing and wearing of masks (in some areas) are required. For more information, please call 603-744-3885.
