FRANKLIN — The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Franklin will conduct a Water Communion service on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m., with the new quarter-time minister, Rev. Steve Edington.
People are encouraged to bring a small amount of water from a place that is special to them, such as places visited throughout the summer, collected from a well, a river, a swimming pool, or even the Meetinghouse faucet.
During the service, people will pour their water into a large bowl and, if they wish, explain why the water is special to them.
The combined water is symbolic of the Unitarian Universalist’s shared faith coming from many different sources, and it is blessed by everyone present.
The service also will include singing the Algonquin Water Song which expresses deep gratitude for the precious resource.
People are invited to stay after the service for Coffee Hour.
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Franklin is located at 206 Central St. For more information, call 603-934-2141.
