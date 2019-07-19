Heritage Free Will Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School week will begin on Monday, July 29.
Vacation Bible School runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and this year's theme is “Giddyup Junction: Taking God’s Love to New Frontiers.”
Open to those 4-17 years old, Vacation Bible School offers a week of fun playing games, learning about the Bible, singing songs, and eating snacks — all for free!
Call the church at 603-528-8400, email heritagechurch777@gmail.com, or simply show up at 349 Meredith Center Road in Laconia on Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.