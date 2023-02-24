LACONIA —Rev. Dr. Judith Wright, with co-chairs Roger and Inez Andrews, announced that the Little White Church on Pleasant Street is certified as a Green Sanctuary by the National Unitarian Universalist Association based on the work accomplished over several years.
A Green Sanctuary Church is one that has transitioned, recognizing the importance of addressing the climate crisis through real action, considering the climate crisis in all of its activities, including climate justice. The Church Green Sanctuary activity recognizes that global warming is caused primarily by the emission and buildup of green house gases in the atmosphere. The Green Sanctuary work is organized into sub-committees, each dealing with a different aspect of the problem, each with its own objective, co-chairs, and independence of action.
• Green house gas subcommittee focuses on learning how to reduce emission of GHG from our homes and our individual activities.
• Solar task force subcommittee focuses on reducing emission of GHG due to operation of our church home.
• Legislative subcommittee, identifying and discussing legislation of environmental and social justice importance.
So far, much has been accomplished:
• Reduced annual consumption of electricity by the church from about 6,000 kwh to 4,000 kwh by installing LEDs and improved weatherization.
• Collected more than 2 tons of soft plastics, that will be reused to manufacture building materials and lawn furniture, rather than going to landfills.
• Hosting a “Button-Up Workshop” at the Laconia Library on March 20, to learn how to reduce consumption of energy and reduce cost of heating our homes.
We are in this together. There is much more to be done:
• Continuing our UUSL Green Sanctuary activities.
• Increasing bi-partisan, multi-ethnic collaboration with local groups to address the climate crisis.
For more information check out the UUSL web site www.uulaconia.
