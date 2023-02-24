Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia

Roger and Inez Andrews join Rev. Dr Judith Wright to announce that the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia is accredited as a Green Sanctuary church. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA —Rev. Dr. Judith Wright, with co-chairs Roger and Inez Andrews, announced that the Little White Church on Pleasant Street is certified as a Green Sanctuary by the National Unitarian Universalist Association based on the work accomplished over several years.

A Green Sanctuary Church is one that has transitioned, recognizing the importance of addressing the climate crisis through real action, considering the climate crisis in all of its activities, including climate justice. The Church Green Sanctuary activity recognizes that global warming is caused primarily by the emission and buildup of green house gases in the atmosphere. The Green Sanctuary work is organized into sub-committees, each dealing with a different aspect of the problem, each with its own objective, co-chairs, and independence of action.

