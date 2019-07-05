MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck will welcome Rev. Al Mather and pianist Jane Jenness to the first service of the 2019 summer season on Sunday, July 7, at 10 a.m.
The little church, without electricity or plumbing, has been a summer chapel since 1839, and over the course of its history, it has served many denominations as a place of worship.
Located at 258 Meredith Neck Road, the church is now interdenominational and welcomes all to enjoy a variety of ministers and musical guests each week during July and August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.