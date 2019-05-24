CONWAY — St. Margaret of Scotland Church will honor and remember all Veterans and Merchant Mariners at its 10 a.m. Sunday Service on May 26.
The Memorial Day service will include remembrances for the Navy, Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard, as well as Merchant Marine veterans, police, fire, and EMTs.
The parish will also celebrate Sea Sunday, a national day of remembrance honoring those who go to sea.
The parish has several memorials in remembrance of those who served in the Korean Conflict, U.S. Naval Reserve, Merchant Marine, Vietnam War, Mid-East wars, and World War I and II, and WWII WRENS within the church building — a longstanding tradition of the Anglican Church. The building also displays all of the nation’s service flags.
Local veteran groups, including the Conway American Legion, will be in attendance. All veterans, Merchant Mariners and their families are invited.
St. Margaret of Scotland worships on Sundays at 10 a.m. and at noon on Thursdays. The church is located at 85 Pleasant St., Conway. The Rev. Chaplain Jeffrey Monroe MM, (Capt-USNMMR-Ret) is Rector, and the Rev. Mr. Harry E. Wellsman (USA-Ret.) is Deacon.
