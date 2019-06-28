MEREDITH — St. John’s-on-the-Lake opens its 2019 summer season on Sunday, June 30, by welcoming the Rev. Carol Snow Asher.
The Rev. Asher is retired as former pastor of the Center Harbor Congregational Church where she served for 11 years. Previously she served churches in Massachussetts. She is an ordained pastor with both the American Baptist Church and the United Church of Christ.
The ministry is a third career for the Rev. Asher. She served many years as a Peace Corps volunteer in Northeast Brazil and later taught foreign languages in Providence, Rhode Island, high schools.
In her spare time, she loves to nurture the gardens in her yard, even as she nurtures her own “inner garden” and seeks to help others to tend both inner and outer gardens.
Saint John’s is a picturesque church built in 1927 of native stone. A wooden tower surrounds a structure that was originally a private lookout tower. The birch altar and the stained glass windows add to its charm. It is an ecumenical chapel whose mission is to serve the summer residents of the island. Services take place each summer Sunday at 10 a.m.
St. John’s is located on the highest point of Bear Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, and it is a short walk from the church docks in Church Cove (Deep Cove) on the west side of Bear Island, as well as by other marked paths. For “taxi” service from Meredith Neck, email bear.island.church.ferry@gmail.com. Sturdy shoes are recommended. All are welcome, as are well-behaved dogs.
For more information, see www.stjohnsonthelake.com.
