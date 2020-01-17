GILFORD — Hope Ministries is offering healing services on the last Friday of every month at 7 p.m. The service includes singing, meditation, prayer, and a time for anointing and laying on of hands with a healing prayer.
The next service will take place on Thursday, Jan. 30, providing a time to be quiet in this world of noise and stress. Help your mind, body, and spirit rest and refresh through meditation and healing.
The simple laying on of hands and prayer at the end of the service is offered for those who wish.
Hope Ministries is located at First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way (off Route 11A, near the 3-11 bypass in Gilford). For more information, call 603-630-2311.
