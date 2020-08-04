MEREDITH — The Knights of Columbus Council 17141 invites all people of faith to the Rosary for a Vaccine on Thursday mornings at 9:15 a.m., beginning Aug. 13. The broadcast will stream from St. Charles Borromeo Church and will follow the celebration of the Holy Mass at 8:30 a.m. To join in the prayer, visit stcharlesnh.org, or in person at the church, where a mask and social distancing are required. The program will commence with a brief, spiritual reflection on weekly readings by one of the Knights. The rosary will follow.
