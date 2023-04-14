Award

Second from right, Donald E. Reape, MD, medical director for primary care at St. Joseph Hospital, is the recipient of the 2023 St. Martin de Porres Award, for which he was recognized, by New Hampshire Guild of Catholic Healthcare Professionals. (Courtesy photo)  

 MICHAEL RICHARDS

MANCHESTER — The Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, held its annual White Mass at St. Hedwig Church on April 12. Celebrated by the Most Rev. Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, this event was an opportunity for the faithful to ask God’s blessings for healthcare professionals and to affirm the service they give to the sick according to the model of Jesus Christ.

After the White Mass, the New Hampshire Guild of Catholic Healthcare Professionals recognized the recipient of the 2023 St. Martin de Porres Award, Donald E. Reape, MD, medical director for primary care at St. Joseph Hospital. The St. Martin de Porres Award is awarded by the guild to an individual who has exemplified the virtues of Catholic healthcare in his or her career as a healthcare professional.

