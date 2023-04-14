Second from right, Donald E. Reape, MD, medical director for primary care at St. Joseph Hospital, is the recipient of the 2023 St. Martin de Porres Award, for which he was recognized, by New Hampshire Guild of Catholic Healthcare Professionals. (Courtesy photo)
MANCHESTER — The Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, held its annual White Mass at St. Hedwig Church on April 12. Celebrated by the Most Rev. Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, this event was an opportunity for the faithful to ask God’s blessings for healthcare professionals and to affirm the service they give to the sick according to the model of Jesus Christ.
After the White Mass, the New Hampshire Guild of Catholic Healthcare Professionals recognized the recipient of the 2023 St. Martin de Porres Award, Donald E. Reape, MD, medical director for primary care at St. Joseph Hospital. The St. Martin de Porres Award is awarded by the guild to an individual who has exemplified the virtues of Catholic healthcare in his or her career as a healthcare professional.
“Donald demonstrates care for the whole person — mind, body and spirit. He shows compassion and selfless dedication for the sick in his care, taking calls at all hours and even stopping to see patients in their homes when they are dying,” said Kevin Flynn, vice president, Mission Integration, St. Joseph Hospital and Reape’s award nominator. “Like the award’s namesake, St. Martin de Porres, Donald is a champion for the ideals of social justice and works to advance them within Catholic healthcare.”
Since joining the faculty of Saint Joseph Hospital 18 years ago, Reape has served as president of the medical staff and as a member of the board of directors and finance committee. He earned his board certification as a Diplomate in the American Board of Internal Medicine in 1986, having completed his medical residency at New York University Downtown Hospital, later serving as chief medical resident and as senior fellow. Reape graduated with highest honors from the Universita di Bologna in Italy and holds a biology degree from Fordham University. He is a member of the Parish of the Resurrection in Nashua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.