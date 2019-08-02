MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck will welcome a new face to the 10 a.m. ministry on Aug. 4. The Rev. Michael Carrier currently works with New Hampshire United Church of Christ churches who are seeking new pastoral leadership. After a varied career from the Air Force to Princeton Theological Seminary, and then a fellowship to study Reformation History in Scotland, he has served congregations in New Hampshire, New Jersey, Colorado, California, and Scotland. He and his wife, Linda, moved to New Hampshire in 2010.
Special music for the service will be presented by a clarinet quartet from the New Horizons Band. On B flat clarinet will be Lisa McHugh, Ron Sibley, and Karen Sticht, while Ginny Woods will play bass clarinet. Pianist Jane Jenness will supply the worship music and greeters will be Karen and Chuck Thorndike. The summer chapel is located at 258 Meredith Neck Road, and welcomes all to the services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.