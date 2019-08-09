MEREDITH — St. Johns-on-the-Lake Chapel on Bear Island will welcome Rev. John C. Blair to its pulpit on Sunday, Aug. 11.
Rev. Blair graduated from Boston University. He served as a United Methodist minister in the Berlin area, in Plymouth and Thornton, and in Malden, Massachusetts, and served as director of a pastoral counseling service in the Atlanta area.
He also spent a great deal of time in Australia, and holds dual citizenship in Australia, training as a hospital chaplain, teaching at St. Leonard’s College for Boys and Girls, and serving as the Flying Padre in New South Wales. He also served in Canberra in the Uniting Church in Australia before returning to the U.S.
His wife, Becky, led the New Hampshire Friendship Chorus to Australia and New Zealand, and founded an exchange program involving Spanish and New Hampshire students.
John and Becky have a son and a young grandson.
St. John’s is a rustic chapel dating to 1927, when it began serving the island population of the lake. The entrance encloses a former lookout tower (now closed to visitors) and is built of island stone. Stained glass windows, a birch altar, and an antique pump organ add to its charm. Services are at 10 a.m. on summer Sundays.
The chapel is located on the largest elevation of Bear Island. It is a short walk from the church docks located in Deep Cove on the west side of the island, with other marked paths. There is also a taxi service from Meredith Neck; email bear.island.church.ferry@gmail.com.
Well-behaved dogs are always welcome at St. John's. Sneakers or sturdy shoes for you are highly suggested due to the climb to the chapel.
