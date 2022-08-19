GILFORD — Ken Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston, will discuss the value of old and rare books at Gilford Community Church on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.
A rare book specialist and appraiser frequently seen on national TV, Gloss will discuss growing up in the book business and share insights into the history of his bookshop (c. 1825) among other anecdotes. Following the presentation, he will answer questions and provide free verbal appraisals of books on-site or at a later scheduled date at his shop in Boston.
“I was destined to work with books,” said Gloss, who became sole proprietor of this business upon his father’s death in 1985. “My parents told me that ‘book’ was the very first word I spoke.”
Expressing appreciation for Gloss’s willingness to share his expertise and time, Pastor Michael Graham said the event underscores GCC’s commitment to community. “We want to delight and inspire people with unique programs and events,” he said. “In this day and age of technology, Mr. Gloss’s presentation is not only timely, but important, as all of us continue to search for meaning in a complicated world… books, especially old or rare ones, hold amazing insights.”
The Gilford Community Church is located at 19 Potter Hill Road. Preregistraton is not required.
To learn more about Brattle Book Shop, which has received numerous accolades, including recognition as one of North America’s best bookstores, visit brattlebookshop.com.
