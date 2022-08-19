GILFORD — Ken Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston, will discuss the value of old and rare books at Gilford Community Church on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.

A rare book specialist and appraiser frequently seen on national TV, Gloss will discuss growing up in the book business and share insights into the history of his bookshop (c. 1825) among other anecdotes. Following the presentation, he will answer questions and provide free verbal appraisals of books on-site or at a later scheduled date at his shop in Boston.

