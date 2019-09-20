“Why are the pancakes blue?”
“Because they are blueberry pancakes,” explain sisters Amelia and Sophia Cluett who are busily flipping the next batch on the electric flattop.
It is Rally Day at the Gilford Community Church and the Cluetts, along with the half-dozen other teens working in church basement, have learned the importance of serving others. Today that service means trying to pull off a pancake breakfast for 100 people in 30 minutes. Along the way, a few blueberries may be spilled, but it is a challenge they seem to have well in hand.
The pancake breakfast is just one part of Rally Day which marks the start of the religious education program at the Gilford Community Church. The event also serves as a celebration of the accomplishments of the youth ministry at the church throughout the year. With activities ranging from family fun nights and food drives to mission trips across the United States, the church has embraced the development of its youngest members into engaged members of the community, both inside and outside of the church.
The approach seems to be working. Despite national data showing church attendance at all-time low, the Gilford Community Church has increased its over the past decade.
The membership of the Gilford Community Church is a cross-section of the community it serves. Sunday dresses and choir robes are at home with Patriots’ jerseys and the occasional ugly sweater (a holiday tradition). A typical Sunday morning will see a mix of local families with generational connections to the area, part-time residents looking to stay active at church while on vacation, and individuals from across the region who have been drawn to the rumor of a vibrant and progressive faith community.
Also visible on this particular Sunday is a population increasingly absent from religion in America: young people. For Minister Michael Graham this is a key indicator of a healthy and sustainable organization.
“I think many of us grew up in a church that was rather dogmatic and saw the world in a very black-and-white way,” said Graham. “I think a goal of our youth program is to help our children discover how life has gifted them, to give them opportunities to explore and develop these gifts, a faith that helps them live with courage and respect for everyone and everything.”
About 40 youths, ages 4-17, are directly engaged with the church educational ministry on an annual basis. This year’s opening kicked off with just over 25 participants in the elementary and middle school group and a dozen older students.
Scott Hodsdon, director of Youth and Family Programs at the church, encourages families to attend each week, but acknowledges that it is not possible for everyone.
“We welcome you anytime you can be here,” said Hodsdon. “It is OK for people to try it out and see if it is something they are comfortable with.”
While the church provides a broad base in traditional religious education such Bible stories and the Ten Commandments, there is also a clear focus on having the students put their faith into action, a community-oriented view on religion that reflects the overall mission of the church.
“I think that there are many people looking for connection and ready to make a commitment to something larger than themselves,” said Graham, who has served the church since 2002.
For teens attending the church, that larger commitment often means the annual mission trip. This year, a group of teens and adults traveled to Lumberton, North Carolina, to assist families still recovering from Hurricane Florence.
“It is about getting to know the world and yourself at the same time,” said mission participant McKenzie Roy as she addressed the congregation. “It is one of the best feelings in the world to help someone else.”
The trip to North Carolina marked the 13th mission trip, many of which have centered around disaster relief. Past youth groups from the church have provided aid for families in locations ranging from West Virginia to Puerto Rico.
The educational ministries program also encourages students to get involved closer to home. On an annual basis, youths of all ages organize at least one major community service project in Gilford for someone in need of assistance. The activities often draw in participants from the community as well.
“We had kids riding by on bikes and asking if they could help,” said Hodsdon. Overall, he estimates that half of the people participating in this year’s project were members of the larger Gilford community who had heard what was happening and decided to get involved.
Hodsdon put the theme of giving back front and center in this year’s religious education program with a challenge to students to come up with an idea of how they could help people impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
At the end of the day, the church service is still at the heart of the Gilford Community Church’s mission, and children are frequently visible there as well. From lighting the candle to reading passages and participating in the children’s choir, there are numerous opportunities for children to be involved in the service.
Jade Wood, a parent and Sunday school volunteer, explained how the inclusive attitude was important in her decision to start attending the church.
“After attending many services in the area, I decided that Gilford Community Church resonated with my love for a great sermon as well as an approachable parish. When I see families returning year after year despite busy schedules and other distractions, I am so pleased.”
That feeling is echoed by many parents who make the commitment to bring their children to Sunday School each week. “Children need a moral compass in order to make decisions which are virtuous, charitable, and honest. I feel that GCC offers that environment,” says Bill Tucker, chair of the educational ministries committee who also has children attending the church.
Parents such as Tucker and Wood are not unique in their personal commitment to supporting activities at the church with events often drawing in dozens of volunteers.
With the sun shining on a brilliant fall day, the children move from their classrooms to the playground and the older parishioners head to their cars. Hodsdon gives a gentle reminder that the “dishes won’t do themselves.”
As with many things in life, it is the effort done behind the scenes that allows for the final product to appear effortless. At the Gilford Community Church, leaders such as Graham and Hodson have managed to not only build a culture where this effort is the focus of their work but a fundamental way of thinking that they hope will assure a strong generation of future leaders both in the church and the community as a whole.
