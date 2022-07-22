PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Congregational Church's month long series of organ concerts will conclude with performances by Laura Belanger, organist at Sanbornton Congregational Church on Sunday, July 24 and by Bruce Adami, organist at Exeter's Christ Episcopal Church on July 31.
Over a period of months, Viscount Organ's technicians have enhanced the church's two manual 23 rank Austin organ by the addition of nearly 60 ranks of digital stops. Performances by well known New England organists have allowed the audience an opportunity to enjoy the sounds of this fine instrument.
