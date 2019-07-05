ENUMCLAW, Wash. — God has called each of us to fulfill the Great Commission by becoming disciples and making disciples of others. A disciple is simply a follower of Jesus Christ. It's simple but not easy. Nor is it easy to make disciples, which is to practice discipleship. Discipleship is the process of investing our life into the lives of others. It is sharing our testimony — our faith, struggles, and victories — with others to encourage and help them as they run with perseverance the race marked out for them in Christ (Hebrews 12:1).
"Be a Disciple, Make a Disciple" will help the reader understand what a disciple is. It will also guide readers as they grow and mature as disciples of Christ and teach them why and how disciples make other disciples. It will equip them with material to share and discuss and learn as they sit down and share life with others who are eager to grow in their relationship with Christ.
"Be a Disciple, Make a Disciple" is a five-part Bible study that includes both group and individual study. The reader will complete parts 1, 2, and 3 with a group of no more than 12, with parts 4 and 5 completed individually.
Author Ellie Littleton (elittleton@southshelbybaptist.com) focuses on the importance of using Jesus' teachings to the Twelve as the model for today.
Why develop a new method or program when the original plan is gold? This isn't anything new, nor is it hard. However, it requires obedience to the call every believer receives upon salvation: Follow Christ and lead others to do the same. Be a disciple and make a disciple.
Ellie Littleton has spent most of her adult life teaching both high school and adult Sunday school. She is minister of Vision Teams at her church, and serves as an officer on the planning team of her church's annual Women of the Word Conference. Her husband of 21 years and high school sweetheart, Brad Littleton, serves as minister of music at their church. Their daughter, Hannah Kate, has been active in AcTeens and children's church. She plans to continue competitive cheer in college. Son Grayson is home from a six-month internship at Lifehouse Church in Tokyo, Japan, and is seeking a position as a youth pastor. Ellie and her family love their church, family-and-friend cookouts, volleyball, boat riding, and music. She also enjoys reading, women's conferences, and sneaking away to occasional girlfriend getaways at the beach.
