 LACONIA — “Are prayer and healing for you? Even if you have no experience with spirituality or religion, or you’re not even sure what you think about God, can you still pray and be healed?” asks practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker Nate Frederick, who will present his talk, “Learn to pray and heal (a spiritual adventure),” on Sunday, May 14, at 2 p.m.

“Yes,” continues Frederick, “because prayer and healing are natural to us, and I say this as one who didn’t even grow up in a religious household. But what I’ve discovered as I’ve studied Christian Science is that a willingness to shift perspectives, to see things in a new, more spiritual way, has a beneficial effect— for anyone.”

