Melissa Beale with GCC Pastor Michael Graham.

Melissa Beale with GCC Pastor Michael Graham. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Responsible for the day-to-day activities in the office at Gilford Community Church, administrative assistant Melissa Beale said she has “thoroughly enjoyed [her] first year” and looks forward to many more.

“My favorite part of working here at GCC is being a small part of so many amazing programs that take place here on this campus,” she explained. “Gathering food for holiday baskets or warm items for the homeless, Gilford Got Lunch, mobile meals for our seniors, the nursery school — the list goes on and on.”

