GILFORD — Responsible for the day-to-day activities in the office at Gilford Community Church, administrative assistant Melissa Beale said she has “thoroughly enjoyed [her] first year” and looks forward to many more.
“My favorite part of working here at GCC is being a small part of so many amazing programs that take place here on this campus,” she explained. “Gathering food for holiday baskets or warm items for the homeless, Gilford Got Lunch, mobile meals for our seniors, the nursery school — the list goes on and on.”
The ability to balance her work life with that of her family has contributed to her positive experience at GCC. “The hours are perfect and allow me to be available for after school activities with my kids,” she said.
Beale has also gleaned unexpected insight into her own history. “I discovered one member, Al Rollins, who has my mom’s maiden name and is actually my eighth cousin,” she said. “Al was able to track our common ancestor back generations to the 1500s.”
With her grip firmly on the past, Beale said she looks forward to the future at GCC. “I look forward to being a part of this incredible church community for a long time to come,” she said. It is a great place to go to work each day.”
Gilford Community Church is an inclusive, open community with a broadly ecumenical spirit that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds. Viewable live on YouTube, services take place at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 19 Potter Hill Road., Gilford.
