MEREDITH — The Lutherans will be coming to the Union Church on Meredith Neck for its 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, July 14, bringing the message, "Before there were selfies, there were...."
Pastor Brad Wolff has been a longtime summer minister at the church, whose sermons have been enjoyed by many. He also serves as a referee for many local youth and high school sporting events.
Partnering with Pastor Wolff will be Mary Divers, director of the Joyful Noise Bell Choir and founder of the New Horizons Band in the Lakes Region. The bell choir, located at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Laconia, will be performing several pieces of special music.
The summer chapel is located at 258 Meredith Neck Road and welcomes all to its services.
