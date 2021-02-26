CONCORD — The New Hampshire Knights of Columbus this past month recognized 11 student award recipients for the 2020-2021 Student Respect Life Essay Contest. The theme this year was, “The world seems to offer fear and anxiety (e.g., COVID). Repeating the simple prayer, 'Jesus, I trust in You,’ offers hope and peace. How do you explain this to someone experiencing fear (i.e., unplanned pregnancy, serious injury, etc.)?”
The contest was open to students statewide in grades six through 12. Entries were submitted last December. Award winners receive $100, and an opportunity to record their essay on NH Catholic Radio WICX, 102.7.
Entries came from all age groups, 11-17. There were extra awards given, to students from Laconia, Concord, Bedford, Nashua, Jaffrey, Manchester, Lancaster, Rochester, Londonderry, Windham.
Laconia Middle School student Holden Mousseau, age 12, was one of the winners, alongside Thomas J. Gillis, age 17, Holy Family Academy; Marissa Parshley, age 16, Bishop Guertin High School; Emmett Wilson, age 16, home schooled; Kendal Joyce, age 16, Bedford High School; Victoria El-Azem, age 14, Trinity High School; Torrey Pedone, age 14, St. Joseph Regional Junior High School in Manchester; Emma Bober, age 12, St. Elizabeth Seton School in Rochester; Alyssa Nadeau, age 12, Salve Regina Academy; Luke Bashelor, age 12, Kolbe Academy; and Layla Conway, age 11, Windham Center School.
The contest will be held this year, with details available in September. Entries will be due in December 2021.
