BELMONT — The Robert Leroux Knights of Columbus Council 10943 will put on a pancake breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 16. Breakfast will be served after the 9:30 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph.
Proceeds from the meal will support the RSVP program to help seminarians.
Tickets will be available at the door for $7, or $25 for a family of four or more.
Breakfast will be prepared and served by the Knights, and the menu includes pancakes, eggs, hash browns, sausage, juice, coffee, and milk.
St. Joseph is located at 30 Church St., Belmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.