MEREDITH — St. John’s-on-the-Lake on Bear Island welcomes guest minister the Reverend Jay Hutchinson (Episcopal). Jay is the chaplain at St. Andrew’s School in Middletown, DE, where he has lived and worked since receiving his master of divinity degree from Harvard Divinity School in 2000. Prior to his ordination in 2003, Jay taught and coached at St. Mark’s School, Choate Rosemary Hall and Canterbury School.
Jay coordinates community service at St. Andrew’s School and is passionate about outreach. In addition to his responsibilities as chaplain, Jay teaches courses in religion, philosophy, and service learning. He coaches both the boys’ varsity soccer and lacrosse teams. Jay and his wife, Whiz, and son Jack spend their summers in Holderness.
Artwork Offer
With the goal of being self-insured to ensure the protection and restoration of the Chapel in the event of major damages, St. John’s is offering for purchase artwork by Lakes Region artist Peter Ferber. Mr. Ferber has created beautiful, original watercolor paintings of the Chapel exterior and surrounding woods, three interior scenes, and a view of the lake from the chapel tower. The five scenes, combined in a limited, numbered print is for sale. A poster of the print is also available.
Services Sundays at 10 a.m. during July and August.
St. John’s is reached by a footpath from the church docks in Church Cove near Dolly Island and by several other island trails. For the “taxi” service from Meredith Neck; email us at bear.island.church.ferry@gmail.com. For more information on the church, see: stjohnsonthelake.com.
