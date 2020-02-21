GILFORD — There will be a presentation on the Healing Touch Spiritual Ministry program on Sunday, March 1, explaining what the program is and how it can bring healing to the congregation and the community.
The Healing Touch Spiritual Ministry program teaches from a Judeo-Christian perspective that says God is the ultimate source of all healing and we are but the instruments, conduits for God’s grace of healing.
The multi-level classes teach healing and build credibility for the healing ministry team; enhance spiritual formation; encourage discovery and development of individual spiritual gifts in the church; help to build a network of pastoral care; train congregational caregivers in a credentialed and credible program with written ethics and standards of practice; support church growth; equip, encourage, and empower lay leadership; and augment traditional medical care.
The presentation on March 1 will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Hope Ministries, 18 Wesley Way, Gilford. A light luncheon will be served; call 603-524-3289 or email office.nhhope@gmail.com to make a reservation.
