GILFORD — Hope Ministries will offer Healing Touch Spiritual Ministry 101 and 102 classes at the First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way, on Friday and Saturday, March 27 and 28.
The Healing Touch Spiritual Ministry Program is designed to spread the Christian tradition of the laying-on of hands and anointing with oil for healing body, mind, and spirit. The program teaches the sacred healing art that flows from love and compassion.
The curriculum focuses on the spiritual and scriptural aspects of a healing ministry for today’s Christians, with a philosophy of caring forming the basis of the teaching. It follows the belief that we are all instruments for the healing energies of God.
The introductory retreat will provide an overview of the history of healing in Christianity with the opportunity to experience the laying-on of hands. There will be an emphasis on anointing and how it was lost in history. The roles of prayer and belief and developing a healing presence, as well as guided meditations will be covered. Nine essential oils commonly used in biblical times will be introduced with hands-on healing methods.
The classes run both days from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with lunch included. Continuing education credits are available.
For more information, call Kathy Smith at 603-524-1330 or email wellness.nhhope@gmail.com. Register online at www.ISHAhealing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.