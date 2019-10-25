GILFORD — Due to unforeseen circumstances, Hope Ministries at the First United Methodist Church in Gilford has had to cancel the October and November Mediation and Healing services. The services will resume on the last Friday of each month, beginning in January.
On Thursday, Dec. 18, there will be a special Meditation and Healing Service with the theme of Blue Christmas, open to anyone, but especially those who have experienced the loss of a loved one and find that Christmas is a difficult holiday because of that loss.
The First United Methodist Church is located at 18 Wesley Way, off Route 11A, near the 3-11 bypass in Gilford.
