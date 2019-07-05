GILFORD — Summer Outdoor Worship returns to the Lakes Region, beginning this Saturday, July 6, at 5 p.m. at Hope Ministries on Route 11A in Gilford.
The family-oriented service provides an opportunity to meet in a more casual, outdoor setting. It meets in the Charles French Chapel, located directly behind the First United Methodist Church (the home of Hope Ministries) and continues through the end of August.
Morning worship also takes place in the church’s sanctuary on Sundays, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
For more information about the Summer Outdoor Worship or Home Ministries, call 603-524-3289 or visit www.nhlakesumchurch.org.
