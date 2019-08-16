MEREDITH — Hannah Scanlon will take the pulpit at St. John's-on-the-Lake on Sunday, Aug. 18.
Scanlon, a native of New Hampshirite, spent the last year in Westchester County, New York, as a pastoral intern at Pleasantville Presbyterian Church, learning the ins and outs of church leadership and service. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and a master of divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary. She looks forward to being fully ordained in the fall of 2021. Scanlon will begin studying for a PhD in Theology this fall at the University of Toronto.
Some of her favorite activities include running in the woods, reading anything by Wendell Berry, and listening to the Weepies. This summer, she is visiting her parents, Tom and Nancy (and the dogs), in Meredith, allowing her to be back at beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee, a place where she spent many happy childhood summers.
St. John’s is a rustic chapel built in 1927 of local stone. An older observation tower (now closed to the public) is incorporated into the building. Stained glass windows honor some of those who tirelessly served the chapel and leaded windows note the earliest donors. Originally an Episcopal church, it now serves as an ecumenical chapel.
Services are on Sundays at 10 a.m. during the summer. Access is by a footpath from the church docks in Deep Cove/Church Cove by Dolly Island. For boat taxi service from Cattle Landing or Brown’s Boat Basin, email bear.island.church.ferry@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.stjohnsonthelake.com.
