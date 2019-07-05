MEREDITH — St. John's-on-the-Lake will welcome a guest minister, Rev. Jay Hutchinson (Episcopal) on Sunday, July 7, when Communion will be celebrated. St. John’s-on-the-Lake is located on Bear Island.
Rev. Hutchinson is the chaplain at St. Andrew’s School in Middletown, Deleware (think Dead Poet’s Society), where he has lived and worked since receiving his master of divinity degree from Harvard Divinity School in 2000.
Prior to his ordination in 2003, Hutchinson taught and coached at St. Mark’s School, Choate Rosemary Hall and Canterbury School. He is passionate about community service, and is the coordinator at St. Andrew’s School.
In addition to his responsibilities as chaplain, Hutchinson teaches courses in religion, philosophy, and service learning. He coaches both the boys’ and girls' soccer teams. He and his wife, Whiz, and son Jack spend their summers in Holderness.
Saint John’s is a picturesque church built in 1927 of native stone. The wooden tower encloses a structure that was originally a private lookout tower. Though originally an Episcopal church, it became an ecumenical church in the mid-1950s when the local congregation purchased it. There have been nine or 10 services each summer ever since.
St. John’s holds services at 10 a.m. on summer Sundays. It is reached by a footpath from the church docks in Church Cove near Dolly Island and by several other island trails. New for 2019 is a “taxi” service from Meredith Neck; email bear.island.church.ferry@gmail.com for more information, or see www.stjohnsonthelake.com.
(0) comments
