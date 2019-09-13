GILFORD — Hope Ministries at First United Methodist Church will celebrate its Jubilee, marking 50 years at its Gilford location, with a rededication ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Dr. Sudarsarna Devavhar, United Methodist bishop for New England, will lead the service.
Several former pastors of the congregation will share their memories during a fellowship luncheon after the service.
The ministry began in 1861 as First Methodist Episcopal Church of Laconia, located on Union Avenue, near South Main Street. In 1967, the Laconia Housing and Redevelopment Authority purchased the building to make way for Sunrise Towers. For the next two years, the congregation was the guest of Temple B’nai Israel until the current facility was completed on Route 11A in Gilford.
Earlier this year, the church began Hope Ministries, a new initiative created to be a place where everyone is welcome to experience hope and joy in their lives. New programs, such as a wellness ministry and more contemporary worship opportunities, are being established to serve the people of the Lakes Region.
For more information about Hope Ministries and the Jubilee celebration, see nhhope.org or call 603-524-3289.
