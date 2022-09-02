Church

New member Connie Ehmann with Pastor Michael Graham at the Gilford Community Church. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Gilford Community Church recently welcomed 13 new members, including Fred Wernig, Donna Mooney, Annette Auld, Barbara Coons, Peggy Strachan, Jim and Sue Goodwin, Fred and Maureen Clausen, David and Allison Bergstrom, Christine Mathews, and Connie Ehmann.

According to Pastor Michael Graham, GCC’s continued growth validates their community-focused approach to ministry. “My philosophy is a church without walls,” he said, “which is something our congregation has embraced, too, during my past 20 years as pastor. It’s wonderful to see membership growth when many churches are struggling.”

