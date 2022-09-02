GILFORD — Gilford Community Church recently welcomed 13 new members, including Fred Wernig, Donna Mooney, Annette Auld, Barbara Coons, Peggy Strachan, Jim and Sue Goodwin, Fred and Maureen Clausen, David and Allison Bergstrom, Christine Mathews, and Connie Ehmann.
According to Pastor Michael Graham, GCC’s continued growth validates their community-focused approach to ministry. “My philosophy is a church without walls,” he said, “which is something our congregation has embraced, too, during my past 20 years as pastor. It’s wonderful to see membership growth when many churches are struggling.”
For Connie Ehmann, who began to attend service in December, her experience at GCC has helped to “open [her] mind.” She said Graham’s ability to use ‘conversations’ in his sermons as opposed to ‘preaching’ is a big reason why she joined.
“Sunday mornings are a time to reflect, but also to laugh and enjoy the best hour of your day,” said Ehmann, who noted she had been looking for a church environment “to improve her spiritual health.”
Aside from Graham’s sermons, she said “the warmth of the GCC community” has made her feel “comfortable, appreciated, and loved.” “It is a great place to hang out,” she added.
Expressing enthusiasm for the new members, Graham said he hopes more people — locals and those who visit the Lakes Region in the summer — can give GCC a chance. “We are not just a building,” he said. “We are an inclusive, open community that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds.”
Sunday service takes place at 10 a.m. at 19 Potter Hill Road and is also available on a livestream feed on GCC’s website at gilfordcommunitychurch.org and its Facebook page.
