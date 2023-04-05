Al and Jane Rollins

Church members from left, Al and Jane Rollins with GCC Pastor Michael Graham. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — At its recent annual meeting, Gilford Community Church formally recognized the contributions of members Al and Jane Rollins, both of whom serve the church in a variety of capacities.

“We are involved with the wonderful music program, the weekly book/study class, Gilford Got Lunch program, Christmas and Old Home Day Fairs, and One Community Project," Jane said.

