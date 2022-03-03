GILFORD — For gathering hubs like Gilford Community Church, the pandemic not only presented logistical problems related to community engagement, but safety concerns.
“There was much discussion about what we should do as a church to protect our congregation from the virus during Sunday services as well as community members for public events,” said Pastor Michael Graham.
These discussions involved Peter Stewart, local architect and GCC member, who had experience with local schools that installed UV filters as a means to disinfect indoor air. “Based on his experience and expertise, we decided to install UV filters in an effort to offer one more deterrent to the virus,” added Graham.
In addition to installing the UV filters in July 2021, GCC embraced technology to stream Sunday services and other events through YouTube.
“Safety and accessibility are very important objectives we take into consideration when making decisions,” said Warren Hutchins, one of several GCC members who helped lead the church’s recently completed Clean Air Project.
Phase 1 of the project consisted in the installation of the UV filters. In Phase 2, completed fall 2021, 204 solar panels were installed on the GCC campus, which includes the adjoining Gilford Youth Center. According to Graham, the theme of change and technology is important at GCC.
“By embracing change and thoughtfully using technology, we can enhance the safety of people who visit us and increase access to those unable to see us in person,” he said. “At a time when our nation is so divided, we aim to build bridges and bring people together. I think our recent projects demonstrate that commitment.”
To learn more about GCC, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
