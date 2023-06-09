GILFORD — Gilford Community Church recently made a $10,000 donation to Ramblin’ Vewe Farm, a gift made possible from the Persons Fund.
“Dick and Betty (Persons) were so committed to the betterment of their community, quietly giving back in so many ways,” noted GCC pastor Michael Graham. “Their lives and now their legacy enriches all of us.”
This legacy is now enhanced as a result of this donation, as it was used as part of a recent purchase of a 43-acre parcel of land that abuts Ramblin’ Vewe Farm to the southeast. This land was formerly owned by Dr. Leo and Polly Sanfaçon, who allowed Ramblin’ Vewe Farm to construct and use approximately 3 miles of trails on the property.
“Conservation of this property increases the conserved area of Ramblin’ Vewe Farm to about 335 contiguous acres,” said Weldon Bosworth, treasurer of the board of trustees, Ramblin’ Vewe Farm.
As for Ramblin’ View Farm, he cited its nonprofit status and its mission “to protect and preserve Ramblin’ Vewe Farm, conserve the heritage of working farms and rural landscapes, foster educational and recreational activities and create trails to connect people, communities and the land."
Bosworth said the property’s recreational trails — approximately 13 miles — are “extensions of the working farm” that offer an array of activities year-round for the community. “During winter months, anyone can snowshoe or cross-country ski on trails that are manageable even for beginners,” he added. “During the rest of the year, individuals and families can hike and mountain bike on these well-maintained trails.”
According to Graham, the opportunity to invest in Ramblin’ Vewe Farm, reflect’s GCC larger philanthropic goals.
“Like the Persons, Gilford Community Church enthusiastically embraces our responsibility to make investments in our community,” he said. “The trails on Ramblin' Vewe Farms are enjoyed by so many people… our gift will help ensure that this spot remains a great community treasure."
