Gilford Community Church
From left, GCC Pastor Michael Graham with Weldon Bosworth, treasurer of the board of trustees, Ramblin’ Vewe Farm and Bob Souter, GCC member. (Courtesy photo)
 

GILFORD — Gilford Community Church recently made a $10,000 donation to Ramblin’ Vewe Farm, a gift made possible from the Persons Fund.

“Dick and Betty (Persons) were so committed to the betterment of their community, quietly giving back in so many ways,” noted GCC pastor Michael Graham. “Their lives and now their legacy enriches all of us.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.