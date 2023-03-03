scouts

Noting they meet at GCC every Wednesday, Keith Gandini of BSA Troop 243 referred to church facilities as “the heart of the community.” “It’s always a hub of activity, hosting fundraisers and a variety of community outreach events,” he said. “It also serves as a place for people to gather during difficult times, regardless of whether or not people are members of the church.” (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Space is an important resource for local community organizations, many of whom struggle to find or afford it, which is a challenge addressed by Gilford Community Church throughout the year.

“We provide space to so many diverse community groups, who are welcome to use our facilities free of charge,” said GCC Pastor Michael Graham. “If they had to pay, they might cease to exist.”

