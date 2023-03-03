Noting they meet at GCC every Wednesday, Keith Gandini of BSA Troop 243 referred to church facilities as “the heart of the community.” “It’s always a hub of activity, hosting fundraisers and a variety of community outreach events,” he said. “It also serves as a place for people to gather during difficult times, regardless of whether or not people are members of the church.” (Courtesy photo)
GILFORD — Space is an important resource for local community organizations, many of whom struggle to find or afford it, which is a challenge addressed by Gilford Community Church throughout the year.
“We provide space to so many diverse community groups, who are welcome to use our facilities free of charge,” said GCC Pastor Michael Graham. “If they had to pay, they might cease to exist.”
GCC ‘s capacity to serve the community in this way is enhanced by its close proximity to Gilford Youth Center, which it helped found in 2009. Located next door on the GCC campus, GYC is also available for use by community organizations. “It’s a wonderful space available to any organization that serves the community,” added Graham.
According to Sue King, assistant with the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department, GCC and GYC have been “extremely important and valuable” to their overall operation. “Both GCC and GYC are both well set up to accommodate our various program needs,” she explained. “Without them, we would not be able to offer the variety of programs that we do to individuals of all ages and abilities.”
Some of these programs include Senior Moment-um, Senior Strides, Santa Land, adult Pickleball, youth soccer, and youth basketball. The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department also holds meetings for various committees at GCC.
“All the staff at both GCC and GYC are great to work with—very accommodating, cooperative, and understanding of our needs,” added King.
Gilford Rotary Club also regularly uses GCC’s campus, as President Nick Trudel said they host a weekly breakfast there. “It's great for us because of the location and kitchen to support breakfast,” he said. “We have over 50 members, so the large space is accommodating.”
In reflecting on their broad-based mission to make a difference in Gilford and surrounding communities, Graham said he looks forward to “strengthening existing relationships and forging new ones.” “Churches and other places of worship have a responsibility to serve their communities in ways that bring people together,” he said. “For us, creating space is an inclusive metaphor as well as how we conduct our business.”
Located in Gilford at 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford Community Church is an inclusive, open community that welcomes believers and doubters, seekers and skeptics, young and old. Viewable live on YouTube, Sunday service at GCC takes place at 10 a.m. To learn more about GCC, or virtually attend service, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
