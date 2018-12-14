GILFORD — The Gilford Community Church will kick off the Christmas season with visiting musician Samuel Clein performing on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m.
Clein is a professional pianist, conductor, and musical director who lives in Columbus, Ohio. He has worked around the country at prominent regional theaters, including the Tony Award-winning Utah Shakespeare Festival, Sacramento Music Circus, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, and First Stage Milwaukee.
Also performing will be the children, presenting their Christmas pageant, and the Ugly Sweater Singers will be performing.
The service on Dec. 23 will feature the Bell Choir, Chancel Choir, and guest trumpeter Nathan Shower.
On Dec. 24, the Chancel Choir with perform, with vocal and instrumental soloists, at both the 6 and 11 p.m. services.
