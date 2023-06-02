06 COM gilford community church awards.jpg

Gilford Community Church has awarded $40,000 to local nonprofit organizations through the Daniell Fund. Recipients include Community Action Program Belknap/Merrimack County, Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, Brigid’s House of Hope, Project Sweet Peas and Winni Womenade. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Gilford Community Church has awarded $40,000 to local nonprofit organizations through the Daniell Fund. Recipients include Community Action Program Belknap/Merrimack County, which received $5,000; Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, $5,000; Brigid’s House of Hope, $10,000; Project Sweet Peas, $10,000; and Winni Womenade, $10,000.

Jessica Fleck, chair of the Daniell Fund Committee and GCC’s Outreach Committee, said awards reflect the congregation’s increasing concern regarding food insecurity and affordable housing in the Lakes Region. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.