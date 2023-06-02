Gilford Community Church has awarded $40,000 to local nonprofit organizations through the Daniell Fund. Recipients include Community Action Program Belknap/Merrimack County, Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, Brigid’s House of Hope, Project Sweet Peas and Winni Womenade. (Courtesy photo)
GILFORD — Gilford Community Church has awarded $40,000 to local nonprofit organizations through the Daniell Fund. Recipients include Community Action Program Belknap/Merrimack County, which received $5,000; Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, $5,000; Brigid’s House of Hope, $10,000; Project Sweet Peas, $10,000; and Winni Womenade, $10,000.
Jessica Fleck, chair of the Daniell Fund Committee and GCC’s Outreach Committee, said awards reflect the congregation’s increasing concern regarding food insecurity and affordable housing in the Lakes Region.
Acknowledging the committee was unable to fund all requests, Fleck said organizations that did not receive an award will still receive support from GCC. “They will either receive a lesser donation from our Outreach Funds or will be supported through donations as part of a social service project,” she said.
For organizations awarded a grant from the Daniell Fund, the support will affect tangible community outcomes.
At Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, the grant award will fund free bagged lunches to anyone who needs it, regardless as to whether they struggle with substance misuse. “While doing street outreach, we discovered that on Saturdays in Laconia there is a food gap,” said Daisy Pierce, executive director. “We will also host a barbecue once a month during the nicer summer weather.”
According to Susan Varnum, president of Winni Womenade, the grant award will help fulfill 20-plus requests from men, women and children in need of short-term financial assistance who are facing a financial crisis. “In 2022, we served triple the amount of people than we did in 2021,” she said. “The year 2023 is serving up to be our biggest year yet.”
Providing safe housing for victims of human trafficking and exploitation, Brigid’s House of Hope will use the grant award to contribute to their transportation fund. “Ultimately, we will purchase a van to transport Brigid's House survivors to and from daily appointments, outings, community volunteering, and much more,” said Ashley Emery, resource development manager.
According to Michael Graham, GCC pastor, grants awarded through the Daniell Fund are made possible by a substantial endowment gift from Barbara and the late Robert Daniell.
To learn more about the Daniell Fund, including background information on Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, Winni Womenade, and Brigid’s House of Hope, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org
GCC is an inclusive, open community with a broadly ecumenical spirit that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds. Sunday service at GCC takes place at 10 a.m. at 19 Potter Hill Road and is also viewable live on YouTube.
