New members, back row, from left: Tracy Baron, Aileen Stewart, Lulu and David Fite; third row, from left: Addison and Brooke Baron, Evelyn Morse, Leslie McEvoy, Paula Dyrkacz; second row at each end: Kathleen Collins and Joseph Smith; and front row, from left: Jackie and George Pomphret, Jeanne Petta and Taryn Smith. (Courtesy photo)
GILFORD — At a time when many churches struggle with membership, Gilford Community Church continues to experience growth, as the church recently welcomed 15 new members.
“We are committed to creating an inclusive atmosphere where all are welcome,” said Pastor Michael Graham. “Our strength as a church is in our diversity.”
For Alton Bay resident Taryn Smith, who also worked at GCC for several years, her decision to become a member codified a 15-plus year relationship with the church. “I felt at home from the first time I visited,” she said. “I always walk away feeling like I can relate the sermon and weekly messages to my own life.”
Laconia residents and new members George and Jackie Pomphret said Graham’s sermons also attracted them. Jackie referred to them as “more like inspiring talks.”
“His idea of church was very meaningful to us,” she said. “People are encouraged to be introspective and to re-evaluate what perhaps has never before been questioned and at the same time be tolerant of others' beliefs.”
Smith agreed and said GCC is “a place of acceptance” regardless of a person’s race, gender or sexual orientation.
“It is important to me to be part of a church where people are not judged for who they are or what they do,” she said. “GCC is a place that makes me feel peace and comfort.”
Noting she has been through difficult times in her life, Smith said GCC members have always been there to support and help her and her children and show they truly care.
“GCC has always made me feel like I am part of a big family,” she said.
Regarding what she would say to someone considering attending a GCC service, Jackie said the church “does not present a list of dogmas to be accepted by all.”
“If you should attend a Sunday morning service, you will most likely be reminded of all the good things in our lives,” she said. “You will be encouraged to focus on helping others and enjoy good fellowship downstairs after the service.”
In summing up her experience at GCC, Smith said it is “an amazing place to raise a family.”
“GCC not only offers weekly church services, but so many activities for youth and adults,” she added. “GCC plays a huge role in the community of Gilford as well as surrounding towns.”
Gilford Community Church is an inclusive, open community with a broadly ecumenical spirit that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds.
Viewable live on YouTube, services take place at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 19 Potter Hill Rpad. To learn more about GCC, its community-based programs, or virtually attend services, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
