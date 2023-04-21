GCC new members

New members, back row, from left: Tracy Baron, Aileen Stewart, Lulu and David Fite; third row, from left: Addison and Brooke Baron, Evelyn Morse, Leslie McEvoy, Paula Dyrkacz; second row at each end: Kathleen Collins and Joseph Smith; and front row, from left: Jackie and George Pomphret, Jeanne Petta and Taryn Smith. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — At a time when many churches struggle with membership, Gilford Community Church continues to experience growth, as the church recently welcomed 15 new members.

“We are committed to creating an inclusive atmosphere where all are welcome,” said Pastor Michael Graham. “Our strength as a church is in our diversity.”

