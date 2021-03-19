BELMONT — The First Baptist Church of Belmont, 49 Church Hill Road, will be hosting a free, drive-through supper today, Saturday, March 20, 4:30-6 p.m.
Community members are welcome to drive through the church parking lot where volunteers will bring them dinner, consisting of baked chicken, baked beans, carrot salad, and dessert. Multiple volunteers have stepped up to ensure that the food will be cooked in a clean, ServSafe environment.
Pastor Andy Barnes noted that members of the church had stepped up to offer another drive-thru meal this season.
“We had one in May, where we served 144 meals to the community, 135 meals in July and 120 in November. We had a lot of fun getting to see our neighbors and friends. I hope to be able to serve as many people as last time.”
The meal is free to anyone and will be delivered to their car directly.
The church gathers at 10 a.m. to worship during the summer. Worship is also live streamed via the church Facebook page each Sunday.
