GILFORD — Hope Ministries of the First United Methodist Church is continuing its Lenten program, “40 Days of Giving,” with a primary focus of providing nonperishable food items and personal hygiene items to organizations serving citizens with a variety of needs.
Lent is a time to consider spiritual growth while recalling the sacrifice that Christ made, and what better way to start the process than to give to others? The public is invited to help as the church collects nonperishable foods, personal hygiene items, and financial donations.
“40 Days of Giving” continues through Lent, concluding on April 11. Church members have been challenged to donate one item each day during the 40 days of Lent. Anyone wishing to participate may bring items on each Sunday of Lent, or drop items off Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and noon at the church office.
Items being collected include:
• Non-perishable food items — canned meat, vegetables, soups, and fruit, macaroni and cheese or rice, baked beans, spaghetti sauce, boxed hot and cold cereals, hot chocolate mix, juice, peanut butter, pasta, tea, coffee, canned milk, etc. No glass jars will be accepted.
• Personal Care items — feminine products, shampoo, bath soap, disposable razors, shaving cream, deodorant, laundry detergent, etc.
• $1, 50 cents, 10 cents per day — whatever works — your check may be written out to Hope Ministries and designated “FUMC Missions Lenten Project.”
The church is located at 18 Wesley Way, off Route 11A, near the 3/11 bypass in Gilford.
For more information, call the church office at 603-524-3289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.