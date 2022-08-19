GILMANTON — The First Baptist Church in Lower Gilmanton on Route 107, the old white church on top of the hill, is following with tradition by having a service on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.

Pastor Nathan Pickowicz of Harvest Baptist Church in Gilmanton Iron Works accompanied by Amy Gardner, will perform this service. All denominations are welcome to the services.

