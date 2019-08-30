BELMONT — The First Baptist Church of Belmont held a grand opening and dedication ceremony for its new mission, Hope House Thrift Store, on Aug. 25.
The event was well-attended at the store’s 45 Church St. address. Church pastor Andrew Barnes gave remarks about the step in faith the congregation and friends of the church took in buying the property.
The volunteer-run store is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and the church hopes to expand hours this fall, coinciding with moving the food pantry to the same location.
“We hope to utilize the second floor of the building as a teen drop-in center for youth in Belmont,” Barnes said.
