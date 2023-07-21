TUFTONBORO — The well-known fiddlers, Ellen Carlson, Melissa Caron and Kathy Sommer, will perform a concert at The Old White Church in Center Tuftonboro, on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. The Church is located at 149 Middle Road (Route 109A), across from the Tuftonboro General Store and Post Office. Purchase tickets at the door, cash or check.
Fiddlers Three, accompanied by Shana Aisenberg on guitar and Brendan Dowd on bass, feature spectacular high energy and sweet-sounding fiddles along with resonant heartfelt vocals. The trio has been fiddling together for years with a fun approach to many styles of music and to hear them perform is a joy.
Ellen, Melissa and Kathy are all well known in Northern New England. As if this weren’t enough, they are the directors of the Fiddleheads Jam Camp and of the NH Fiddle Ensemble. Their new album featuring an eclectic variety of sung songs and instrumentals garnered rave reviews in the Fiddler Magazine: “This album is loaded with great musical moments. Each one of the fiddlers is an accomplished musician demonstrating not only extreme discipline in an ensemble but also the ability to take a melody and run with exquisite improvisation. The diversity of the material is stunning.” Included were songs written by Bob Wills, Chuck Berry and Guy Clark, plus all manner of fiddling styles are incorporated.
The historic Old White Church of Center Tuftonboro located on Route 109A, just across from the Tuftonboro General Store and Post Office, is an intimate, cozy setting that regularly hosts weekly country and bluegrass jam sessions and other music concerts. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Seating is limited to 100, so be sure to come early to avoid disappointment. For more information about this concert or to reserve tickets, call Joe Ewing at 603-569-3861.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.