TUFTONBORO — The well-known fiddlers, Ellen Carlson, Melissa Caron and Kathy Sommer, will perform a concert at The Old White Church in Center Tuftonboro, on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. The Church is located at 149 Middle Road (Route 109A), across from the Tuftonboro General Store and Post Office. Purchase tickets at the door, cash or check.

Fiddlers Three, accompanied by Shana Aisenberg on guitar and Brendan Dowd on bass, feature spectacular high energy and sweet-sounding fiddles along with resonant heartfelt vocals. The trio has been fiddling together for years with a fun approach to many styles of music and to hear them perform is a joy.

