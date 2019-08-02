MEREDITH — Catholic mass will be said by Father Jack Hurley of St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Aug. 4, at Saint John’s-on-the-Lake on Bear Island.
Father Hurley has ties to the Lakes Region, having spent summers on Squam Lake, including as a counselor at Camp Hale in Sandwich. He grew up in Somerville, Massachusetts, attended Providence College, Harvard Kennedy School, and later received a Ph.D. in politics at Catholic University. After 15 years as a foreign service officer and tours in South Africa, Germany and Vietnam, he entered Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland. In 1982 he was ordained a Roman Catholic priest for the Archdiocese of Washington. He also served parishes in Merrimac and Keene. At present he is on active retirement at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, D.C. He also lectures part time in the politics department at Catholic University.
The chapel is located on the highest elevation of Bear Island on Lake Winnipesaukee. It can be reached by a short walk from the church docks in Deep Cove on the west side of the island, or by taxi. Email bear.islan.church.ferry@gmail.com for reservations. Services are held at 10 a.m. For additional information, visit www.stjohnsonthelake.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.