LACONIA — Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, located at 349 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, will be holding special meetings with Evangelist Morris Gleiser on Sunday-Wednesday, June 2-5.
Gleiser will be speaking during the morning service at 10:30 a.m., and at the evening service, at 6 p.m., on Sunday.
He will be back again on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings at 7 o'clock.
All are welcome.
