MEREDITH — St John’s-on-the-Lake on Bear Island in Meredith welcomes the Rev. Brad Wolff (Evangelical Lutheran Church) on July 2. This will be our annual Blessing of the Animals Sunday.

Brad received degrees from Tufts, Wittenberg University (master of divinity), and Notre Dame College (master of education). During his 25-year public school teaching career, he was named New Hampshire's social studies Teacher of the Year and was honored to be a member of the faculty when the Ashland Elementary School was named School of the Year.

