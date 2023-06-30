MEREDITH — St John’s-on-the-Lake on Bear Island in Meredith welcomes the Rev. Brad Wolff (Evangelical Lutheran Church) on July 2. This will be our annual Blessing of the Animals Sunday.
Brad received degrees from Tufts, Wittenberg University (master of divinity), and Notre Dame College (master of education). During his 25-year public school teaching career, he was named New Hampshire's social studies Teacher of the Year and was honored to be a member of the faculty when the Ashland Elementary School was named School of the Year.
After retiring from teaching, Rev. Wolff served as the associate pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Laconia, staff member for the Community Action Program in Northern New Hampshire, adjunct faculty member at Plymouth State University, and staff at Camp Calumet Lutheran in West Ossipee. He continues to be active with several community organizations and maintains a year-round sports officiating calendar at the high school level.
Brad and his wife Karen have two adult children and two grandchildren, counting themselves blessed to have everyone living in Moultonborough. Brad treasures spending time with his family, exploring the outdoor wonders of New England, reading, swimming, developing historical presentations, and leading worship and preaching at a variety of churches and chapels throughout New England.
Saint John’s is a picturesque church built in 1927 of native stone. A wooden tower surrounds a structure that was originally a private lookout tower. The birch altar and the stained glass windows add to its charm. An ecumenical chapel, its mission is to serve the summer residents of the island area. Services are held each summer Sunday at 10 a.m.
It is located on the highest point of Bear Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, and it can be reached by a short walk from the church docks in Church Cove (Deep Cove) on the west side of Bear Island, as well as by other marked paths. Sturdy shoes are recommended. For “taxi” service from Meredith Neck email the church at bear.island.church.ferry@gmail.com to schedule a pick up.
All are welcome, as are well-behaved dogs on a leash. For more information, check the web site stjohnsonthelake.com.
