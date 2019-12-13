CHARLESTOWN (AP) — The Episcopal Church of New Hampshire is launching a new training program to make becoming a priest easier.
The diocese in New Hampshire will offer a certificate program that requires students to attend nine in-person weekend trainings, according to church officials. In addition to the training sessions, students will complete an online curriculum, provided by the Iona center.
Traditionally becoming a priest requires three years of training at seminary school, New Hampshire Public Radio reported Wednesday.
“This really makes it easier for people to answer that call, whether that call to ministry comes in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, we even have people doing this post-retirement,” said Tina Pickering, who works in ministry development for the church.
