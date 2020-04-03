GILFORD — The Gilford Community Church at 19 Potter Hill Road will offer a “Drive-Through Communion Service,” open to everyone, on Sunday, April 5 (Palm Sunday) from 10 to 11 a.m.
The church also will post Sunday’s worship service on its Facebook Page and on YouTube around 9 a.m. that morning. The online worship service will include communion, as many members have noted that they have bread and wine at home and would prefer to partake in the comfort of their own home.
For further information, call 603-524-6057 or email gcc@metrocast.net.
