SANDWICH — The public is invited to join others at the North Sandwich Friends Meetinghouse to share an hour-long worship service on Sunday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m.
Paul Marino, who recently received a Legacy Grant from the New England Yearly Meeting to assist in the production of a documentary film about forgiveness and restorative justice, will facilitate the special program.
In “Dear Hector, Love Ivan,” 94-year-old Quaker and farmer Hector Black forgives mentally ill Ivan Simpson for the rape and murder of his beloved daughter, Patricia, through 20 years of correspondence. Paul’s directorial role in the film began when his best friend, Caz Liske, the film's original creator, died in 2017.
The semi-programmed hour-long worship service will be interspersed with silence, music, and the reading of letters by Hector Black and Ivan Simpson. The worship service will end at 11:30, followed by a slide presentation and questions and answers about “Dear Hector, Love Ivan,” along with a pot-luck lunch.
Those who are unable to attend or who would like additional information about Hector and Ivan's story may listen to the 2013 Radiolab piece.
The North Sandwich Friends historic Meetinghouse (1881) is located at the Quaker 4 Corners, 354 Quaker Whiteface Road, just north of the Durgin covered bridge.
The Quakers celebrate an “open house” and welcome visitors any Sunday at 10:30 a.m. For further information, contact Luisa Facciolo at 603-284-6843.
