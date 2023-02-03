MANCHESTER, — The Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, has hired Tara Bishop of Manchester as communications director. She is responsible for sharing the news and ministerial works of the church and serves as Diocesan spokesperson. Bishop handles media relations, oversees print and online communications, and supports the public relations efforts of the Diocese of Manchester.
Bishop has 25 years of communications, marketing, and public relations experience with marketing firms and nonprofit organizations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, including the Archdiocese of Boston. Bishop has also served as a freelance writer and publicist for clients in the healthcare, higher education, technology, and real estate sectors since 2011.
“The Diocese of Manchester is pleased to begin the New Year with Tara Bishop on its leadership team,” said the Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester. “Her well-rounded experience in communications and marketing, along with her devotion to her faith, will help increase awareness about the Church’s efforts to serve the people of New Hampshire through its parishes, schools, and nonprofit organizations.”
Bishop holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Boston College. She is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Manchester.
